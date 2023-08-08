Second horse euthanized after shooting in Dorchester Co.

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A horse injured in a shooting in Dorchester County last month has been euthanized for its injuries.

The shooting happened on Rancho Hippey Way near Saint George on June 28. This now makes two horses that have died as a result of the shooting with two others having been injured.

A juvenile has been charged with cruelty to animals in connection with the shooting, however it is unclear if the juvenile will face additional charges now that a second horse has died.

According to an incident report, the owner told deputies that they saw people shooting guns in an adjacent field on Friday, and they yelled at them to stop shooting toward the horses’ pasture. The owner said the people briefly stopped firing the guns but continued shortly after.

The next morning, the owner found one of the horses dead with multiple gunshot wounds, the report states. The other two horses were also suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.