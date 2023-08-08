SC Lottery
Subvariant of Omicron dominates COVID cases

New variant makes up the largest portion of new covid cases nationwide
By Destiny Kennedy
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:36 AM EDT
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A new subvariant of Omicron has become the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the U.S.

Officials say the best way to protect yourself is similar to what we do yearly for the flu.

Doctors say it’s best to get vaccinated.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the EG.5 variant makes up the largest portion of new covid cases nationwide with over 17 percent of all new diagnoses being the new strain.

The good news is Medical University of South Carolina officials say cases are down just over 5 percent week to week, but they were up the week before.

Professor of biology Michael Schmidt says it’s crucial if you have comorbidities to call your doctor if you aren’t feeling well as your provider can provide you medicine that can attack the infection quickly and squash it.

However, even with vaccines and medicine, you need to be mindful if you start to feel bad and recognize you may still be at risk.

“You’re still going to catch it, that’s what the data is saying,” Schmidt said. “If you don’t want to catch it, to go through the nuisance of the runny nose, fatigue and having to call your doctor, the simple solution is put that mask on. We all have plenty laying around the house.”

Schmidt went on to describe how he determines if you need to wear a mask in public, which is by the sewage.

The MUSC COVID-19 Epidemiology intelligence project publishes their test findings of COVID in wastewater each week with the most recent findings showing a 15 percent increase.

Schmidt says if you are older or have pre-existing conditions, you should call your provider if you start to feel ill or think you may have COVID. It will be a mutual decision between you and your doctor about whether you need additional medication to keep from getting seriously ill.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

