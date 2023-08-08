SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Tecklenburg files for final re-election campaign

Candidate filing is officially open for city-wide elections here in the Lowcountry.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston’s mayor says he has officially filed for his third and final term.

John Tecklenburg announced Monday on his Facebook page that he had filed the paperwork for his candidacy.

“Being mayor isn’t about big talk, it’s about getting big things done for our residents,” the post states. “And with more than thirty active drainage projects all across the city, the best-trained and most well-funded police and firefighters in the state, and historic investments in neighborhood parks, recreation and workforce housing, we’re getting big things done every day.”

He said he is asking Charleston residents to support him in his “final campaign for mayor.”

Tecklenburg was first elected mayor in 2015, succeeding Joe Riley, who served as mayor for 40 years.

Tecklenburg was elected to his second term in 2019.

Shortly after noon today, I officially filed my candidacy for Mayor of Charleston. Being mayor isn't about big talk, it...

Posted by Mayor John Tecklenburg on Monday, August 7, 2023

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portions of the Lowcountry are under an enhanced chance for severe weather Monday night, the...
Dangerous storms move through Lowcountry Monday night
The Charleston Police Department says a woman who was reported missing Friday night has been...
Charleston Police locate missing woman
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after the weekend...
Deputies investigate burned vehicle containing human remains found in Burton
Kalif Mungin, 19, was charged with attempted murder in connection to the assault.
Officials: Al Cannon Detention Center inmate assaults deputy
Hours of video and phone calls made by DUI suspect Jamie Komoroski were released by the...
DUI suspect Jamie Komoroski ‘filled with regret and remorse’

Latest News

When filing opened on Monday, eight candidates made their intentions to be the next mayor of...
Eight candidates file for N. Charleston mayoral race
The Charleston County Board of Zoning Appeals denied a sand mine in Awendaw Monday night after...
VIDEO: Awendaw sand mine project denied after large community response
The judge who found Charleston County’s sheriff broke the state’s Freedom of Information Act...
VIDEO: Court orders Charleston Co. sheriff to pay fees in lawsuit over jailhouse calls
A court ordered the sheriff of Charleston County to pay legal fees after a lawsuit over the...
Court orders Charleston Co. sheriff to pay fees in lawsuit over jailhouse calls