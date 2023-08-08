Tecklenburg files for final re-election campaign

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston’s mayor says he has officially filed for his third and final term.

John Tecklenburg announced Monday on his Facebook page that he had filed the paperwork for his candidacy.

“Being mayor isn’t about big talk, it’s about getting big things done for our residents,” the post states. “And with more than thirty active drainage projects all across the city, the best-trained and most well-funded police and firefighters in the state, and historic investments in neighborhood parks, recreation and workforce housing, we’re getting big things done every day.”

He said he is asking Charleston residents to support him in his “final campaign for mayor.”

Tecklenburg was first elected mayor in 2015, succeeding Joe Riley, who served as mayor for 40 years.

Tecklenburg was elected to his second term in 2019.

