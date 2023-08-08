SC Lottery
Troopers investigate deadly single-vehicle crash in Berkeley County

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed one person Monday night...
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed one person Monday night on Halfway Creek Road.(Live 5/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person died Monday night in a Berkeley County crash.

The crash occurred on Halfway Creek Road near Guerins Bridge Road at approximately 9:16 p.m., Lance Cpl. Nick Pye said.

Investigators say a 2003 Lexus sedan was traveling east on Halfway Creek Road when it went off the road to the right and struck a tree. The driver died from their injuries at an area hospital, Pye said.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

Troopers were still investigating the crash as of Tuesday afternoon.

