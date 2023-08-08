SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

US investigating power-assisted steering failure complaints in older Ram pickup trucks

FILE - The Stellantis sign is seen outside the Chrysler Technology Center in Auburn Hills,...
FILE - The Stellantis sign is seen outside the Chrysler Technology Center in Auburn Hills, Mich, Jan. 19, 2021.(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — U.S. auto safety investigators have opened a probe into reports that some older Ram 1500 pickup trucks can lose power-steering assistance with little or no warning.

The investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration covers over 1.1 million pickups from the 2013 through 2016 model years.

The agency says it has 380 complaints about the problem that include three crashes but no injuries. Investigators say in documents posted Tuesday that if the power steering fails, it takes extra effort to steer the trucks and drivers could lose control.

Stellantis, formerly Fiat Chrysler, recalled 440 pickups in 2016 to fix a power steering problem. But the agency says the complaints indicate a similar failure in trucks that are outside the scope of the recall.

The agency says the recall query will determine if enough vehicles were recalled or if another safety defect might be causing problems.

A message was left Tuesday seeking comment from Stellantis.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portions of the Lowcountry are under an enhanced chance for severe weather Monday night, the...
Dangerous storms move through Lowcountry Monday night
The Charleston Police Department says a woman who was reported missing Friday night has been...
Charleston Police locate missing woman
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after the weekend...
Deputies investigate burned vehicle containing human remains found in Burton
Kalif Mungin, 19, was charged with attempted murder in connection to the assault.
Officials: Al Cannon Detention Center inmate assaults deputy
The crash happened near Exit 203 around 3:30 p.m., according to the SCDOT.
Lanes reopen after crash on I-26

Latest News

A final determination from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service states the practice of horseshoe...
Final determination limits horseshoe crab harvests in Cape Romain refuge
FILE - People watch the stand atop a rock formation to watch sunset, July 30, 2023, in Phoenix....
July heat waves hit crucial warming threshold
FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the UnidosUS 2023 Annual Conference July 24,...
Harris will announce a new rule that raises worker pay on federal construction projects
A final determination from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service states the practice of horseshoe...
VIDEO: Final determination limits horseshoe crab harvests in Cape Romain refuge
A woman was taken to the hospital after she was bit in the leg by what appeared to be a shark...
Woman critically injured by rare shark bite off NYC’s Rockaway Beach