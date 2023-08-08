Williamsburg Co. deputies investigating shots fired in ‘domestic incident’

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies are investigating the discovery of a pickup truck in a ditch while responding to a shots fired call near Kingstree.

Investigator Jalisa Brown said deputies responded at approximately 8:17 a.m. Tuesday to a report of gunfire in the are of Hemingway Highway, approximately seven miles east of Kingstree.

Deputies found a 2006 Ford F150 in a ditch.

“The event that led to the vehicle being in the ditch was determined to be a domestic incident,” Brown said.

Deputies are investigating what led to the gunfire.

There is no word on whether anyone was injured and deputies say they plan to release additional information as the investigation continues.

