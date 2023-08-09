SC Lottery
Brief respite from excessive heat, storms!

By Joey Sovine
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A weak cold front moved through the area early this morning helping to slightly reduce the heat and humidity for today. Despite the slight drop, temperatures will still manage to reach the 90s and the heat index will still near 100° this afternoon. The rain chance will be low again today with most areas staying dry through this afternoon and evening. The humidity will increase once again tonight leading to hot stretch of very humid weather heading into the weekend. Heat advisories may be issued Thursday through Saturday as the heat index could reach 110°. Moisture will increase on Friday bringing a better chance of scattered showers and storms. It appears the chance of rain will decrease again for the weekend with only a few isolated storms possible Saturday and Sunday.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. Mainly Dry. High 93.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 95.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Storms. High 93.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 95.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 96.

