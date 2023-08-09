SC Lottery
Charleston Co. deputies investigating after driver reports passenger shot

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a shooting victim was found near Highway 162 Tuesday afternoon.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is working to determine what led up to a fatal shooting near Adams Run Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies were called to the 7400 block of Highway 162, near St. Paul’s Presbyterian Church, for a report of a shooting victim, sheriff’s office spokesperson Amber Allen said.

Officials said a person reported the incident around 5:15 p.m. Once on scene, deputies found a gunshot victim in the passenger side of a vehicle, Allen said. Deputies determined the driver was the person who called 911.

The sheriff’s office initially believed the shooting took place in Colleton County however, officials confirmed Tuesday night that the incident happened in the Adams Run area of Charleston County.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office has not yet released the identity of the person.

A portion of Highway 162 was shut down from approximately 5 to 10:30 p.m. while authorities investigated.

No arrests have been made.

This is a developing story.

