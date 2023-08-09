Charleston Co. Sheriff’s Office opens education unit inside jail

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After two years of planning and preparation, the Charleston County Jail has a plan to help set inmates up for success after their release.

Deputies say the education unit, which features four new classrooms, will offer different education tracks to allow those in custody to earn their high school diploma, GED, take classes toward a bachelor’s degree or learn a specific trade.

“I wanted something different. I wanted something more,” graduate Steven Davenport said. “At that point in time, I was sitting incarcerated and trying to figure out what went wrong in my life and what am I going to do about it. The opportunity to be part of this pilot program presented itself - I could sense, hey that’s something and so I ventured down that path and it ended up being the structure that I was able to put my life back together with.”

Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano said the effort makes the community safer by giving jail residents an education to flourish in the real world and not re-offend.

