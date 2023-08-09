Charleston’s 20th First Day Festival set for Sunday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston will host its 20th annual First Day Festival to hand out school supplies this Sunday afternoon.

The event will begin at 1 p.m. and continue through 4 p.m. at the Gaillard Center and the South Carolina Aquarium.

Each year, the festival serves as a celebration of the importance of education and a kickoff to the new school year, city spokesman Jack O’Toole said.

Students who attend the festival will receive prepackaged bags of donated school supplies while supplies last.

“There’s no question that the First Day Festival wouldn’t be possible without our remarkable community partners who continue to show up in support of our local students,” Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said. “We’re proud to host the 20th annual event this year and look forward to helping attendees start the new school year off strong.”

A drive to collect school supplies for Sunday’s event continues through Thursday.

The festival welcomes students, families, educators and community partners to share information about resources and support services before the school year begins.

In addition to the school supply distribution at the Gaillard Center, located at 2 George Street, the festival will host multiple exhibits highlighting support services for students and community resources, and a free food distribution with the Lowcountry Food Bank.

Liberty Square, located in front of the South Carolina Aquarium at 100 Aquarium Wharf, will feature the Charleston Recreation Department’s “Kids Zone” with activities and entertainment. Free boat rides and admission to the aquarium will be available during festival hours while supplies last.

Visitors can pick up boat ride tickets at Liberty Square.

Free parking will be available at the South Carolina Aquarium’s parking garage at 24 Calhoun Street and at the Gaillard Center parking garage at 33 Alexander Street.

A free shuttle service will provide rides between the Aquarium and Gaillard Center throughout the afternoon.

