Colleton Co. School Board addresses new dress code during first week of school

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - More than 4,000 students returned to the Colleton County School District on Monday, and the school board addressed some of the problems and successful moments from the first week so far.

A problem brought up by several parents was the district’s dress code – which was changed shortly before the school year began.

The new dress code does not allow students to wear hoodies throughout the Colleton County School District.

One parent says families of students are hurting from the current dress code.

Interim Superintendent Jessica Williams said 85 middle school students wore hoodies on the first day of school. She said principals at each school are working to enforce the new dress code.

“Yes, we did have a few minor issues and that is to be expected but it’s nothing that we can’t resolve, and we are working towards that,” Williams said. “All of the buildings I walked into administrators were smiling, teachers were smiling, children were smiling.”

Williams also addressed things she and the district are working on, including increasing communication between parents and teachers, a plan to improve math scores and filing staffing vacancies in the district.

