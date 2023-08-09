SC Lottery
Coroner IDs victim in Charleston Co. shooting

By Marissa Lute and Pilar Briggs
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the man who died in a shooting on Tuesday.

Herman Prioleau, 64, died from a gunshot wound at approximately 5:38 p.m., coroner Bobbi O’Neal said.

Deputies were called to the 7400 block of Highway 162, near St. Paul’s Presbyterian Church, for a report of a shooting victim, sheriff’s office spokesperson Amber Allen said.

Officials said a person reported the incident around 5:15 p.m. Once on scene, deputies found a gunshot victim in the passenger side of a vehicle, Allen said. Deputies determined the driver was the person who called 911.

The sheriff’s office initially believed the shooting took place in Colleton County however, officials confirmed Tuesday night that the incident happened in the Adams Run area of Charleston County.

A portion of Highway 162 was shut down from approximately 5 to 10:30 p.m. while authorities investigated.

No arrests have been made.

This is a developing story.

