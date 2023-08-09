SC Lottery
Deputies arrest man accused of stealing Richland County police SUV

By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 9:52 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A man accused of stealing a Richland County deputy SUV has been arrested in Lexington County.

Investigators said on Saturday, August 5, De’Anthony Jones entered a secure RCSD training facility and stole a police SUV.

Jones was seen by a Richland County K-9 unit walking down a road in Lexington County when he was arrested.

Around 7:45 p.m. deputies with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department located the vehicle in the Piney Grove area and alerted the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

