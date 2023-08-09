Deputies investigate Kingstree shooting that left 1 dead

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Kingstree area shooting that left one person dead on Wednesday.

Deputies responded to a shooting that happened in front of Buster Graham’s Club on Cypress Avenue, Chief Deputy Verney Cumbee says.

When they arrived, deputies found one person suffering from a gunshot wound beside a home off Cypress Avenue, Cumbee says.

They say that although first responders rendered aid, the victim died from their injuries.

The investigation revealed that after the victim had left the club, an incident happened on the road, and an unknown person fired shots that hit the victim, according to Cumbee.

Deputies were unable to find the suspects at the scene and the motive of the shooting is unknown, Cumbee says.

The victim’s name has not yet been released by the Williamsburg County Coroner’s Office.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division of the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office at 843-355-6381.

