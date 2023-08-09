Deputies locate missing man in Beaufort Co.

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office has located a missing Hilton Head Island man.

The 80-year-old man was reported missing after he walked away from Memory Matters on Hilton Head Island around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, authorities say. Caretakers say the suffers from a cognitive disorder.

Deputies say he was found safe and unharmed.

