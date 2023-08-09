SC Lottery
Deputies locate missing man in Beaufort Co.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office has located a missing Hilton Head Island man.
By Marissa Lute and Pilar Briggs
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office has located a missing Hilton Head Island man.

The 80-year-old man was reported missing after he walked away from Memory Matters on Hilton Head Island around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, authorities say. Caretakers say the suffers from a cognitive disorder.

Deputies say he was found safe and unharmed.

