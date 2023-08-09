SC Lottery
Deputies make arrest in deadly Williamsburg County shooting

Leroy Wilson III is charged with murder, attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a vehicle while occupied and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, deputies say.(Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in a double shooting that left one woman dead and her daughter injured Tuesday.

Leroy Wilson III is charged with murder, attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a vehicle while occupied and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, deputies say.

Deputies responded to a call about gunfire Tuesday at approximately 8:17 a.m. on Hemingway Highway, about seven miles east of Kingstree. Deputies arrived to find a 2006 Ford F-150 in a ditch and said they determined the event that led to the vehicle being in the ditch was a “domestic incident.”

Investigators said Wednesday that Wilson fired a gun at the victim’s vehicle as it traveled along the highway.

“The victim attempted to elude Wilson after the shooting occurred,” Investigator Jalisa Brown said. “While attempting to flee from Wilson, the victim’s vehicle traveled off the roadway into a ditch.”

Brown said the victim was injured in the crash and another occupant of the vehicle was ejected and died from their injuries at the scene.

The name of the victim who died has not yet been released by the Williamsburg County Coroner’s Office.

Deputies were assisted by the South Carolina Highway Patrol’s Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Criminal Investigation Division of the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office at 843-355-6381 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Wilson was being held in the Williamsburg County Detention Center.

