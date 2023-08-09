SC Lottery
DUI suspect Jamie Komoroski ‘filled with regret and remorse’ and bond concerns

Hours of video and phone calls made by DUI suspect Jamie Komoroski were released by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office last week.
By Cameron Bopp
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The woman charged with the drunk driving crash that killed a new bride on Folly Beach is sharing words of remorse with her family through newly released jailhouse calls.

Hours of video and phone calls made by DUI suspect Jamie Komoroski were released by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office last week.

The 25-year-old was arrested in April on three counts of felony DUI and one reckless homicide charge. Police say she crashed into a golf cart traveling on Folly Beach, killing newlywed Samantha Miller just hours after her wedding.

In the phone calls made to family just days after the April 28 crash, Komoroski says she’s filled with remorse. In a phone call from Jamie’s dad, Charles, he asks how his daughter is doing.

“How are you doing, baby?” Charles says.

“I’m filled with regret and remorse,” Komoroski says.

Her dad doesn’t hear her, and she says it again, louder.

“I’m filled with regret and remorse.”

“Jamie, you’re gonna feel that” Charles says, “but it’s not completely your fault.”

“Yes, I just wish I knew if I was gonna get a bond or not,” Komoroski says.

Komoroski circling back to whether she will be granted bond is a common theme through the calls.

“I feel like I’m gonna be in here forever,” Komoroski says in later phone calls with her mother, Traci.

“Golfcarts shouldn’t even be allowed on the frickin’ road,” Jamie says.

“Okay honey, listen, don’t say anything about what happened,” Traci says.

“I just really, really want to know if I can get a bond, so I can get the f*** out of here,” Jamie says.

Last Tuesday, Judge Michael Nettles denied Komoroski bond calling her a “flight risk.”

Nettles said the state has until March of 2024 to try this case, and if they don’t meet that, Komoroski will be allowed to bail out under certain conditions.

