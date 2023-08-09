SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Rollover crash closes portion of Maybank Highway

In a tweet, the department says the crash happened at Maybank Highway at Fleming Road, causing...
In a tweet, the department says the crash happened at Maybank Highway at Fleming Road, causing a closure to westbound traffic.(Live 5/File)
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says traffic is impacted after a crash at Maybank Highway on Wednesday.

In a tweet, the department says the crash happened at Maybank Highway at Fleming Road, causing a closure to westbound traffic.

It is unclear as to how many vehicles are involved or if there are any injuries.

Drivers are asked to use alternate routes.

The Charleston Police Department is investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

