First responders see uptick in water-related rescues on IOP inlets

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - Inlets at our local beaches can be a great spot to fish or get a tan, but a dangerous place to swim.

The Isle of Palms Fire Department says they’ve been extra busy lately with water-related rescue calls, specifically on Breach Inlet and Dewee Inlet.

“You don’t want to swim in areas where the water is moving swiftly, and typically that’s where the intercoastal and ocean meet in a compressed area,” Isle of Palms Fire Chief Craig Oliverius said.

He explained that during low tide, they’re responding to 10 to 15% more emergency calls, heading out to the inlets several times a day.

“We’re finding that due to the sand being deposited and more people being out there checking out the sandbars and the area that are exposed, and not realizing that when they want to come back to shore, they have to swim through water that’s deeper and they’re getting caught up in those currents,” Oliverius said.

Isle of Palms police are encouraging people to pay attention and expressed how carelessness puts first responders at risk.

Sgt. Matt Storen said, “It’s a giant response, from the fire department to the police department, to the coast guard, our marine partners, so it’s a lot of people involved in these responses.”

A response that Oliverius says often takes time.

“We have to get out personal watercraft and our ATV’s down to that area, so it may take 7 to 10 minutes to respond and then we have to launch and get our personnel on the watercraft,” he said.

There are no lifeguards on the inlet, so if you see a sign that says no swimming, know that it’s been put there for a reason.

On Breach Inlet, signage alerts beachgoers that they can receive a fine of over $1,000 if they swim there.

