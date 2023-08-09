SC Lottery
Goose Creek Police Department awarded $600K grant for SROs

By Michal Higdon
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:07 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Goose Creek Police Department has been awarded a grant that will allow them to fund more school resource officers, purchase new vehicles and allow them to expand to more schools.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety awarded the Goose Creek Police Department the 2023-2024 School Resource Officer Grant worth $638,770.

This will fund five full-time school resource officers and purchase three new patrol vehicles, according to Capt. James Emerson, Administrative Services Commander. The additional schools are Carolyn Lewis School, Howe Hall AIMS Elementary, and Westview Elementary School.

This will be the third consecutive year that the Goose Creek Police Department has received this grant. The grant increased funded positions from two to five officers.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

