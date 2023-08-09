SC Lottery
ICAN Scholarship hosts back-to-school kickback

As schools prepare for students’ return, a Lowcountry organization joined a local ministry to...
By Pilar Briggs and Nakiary Whitten
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - As schools prepare for students’ return, a Lowcountry organization joined a local ministry to welcome another academic year in the town of St. Stephens on Sunday.

The ICAN Scholarship committee partnered with the Present Help Ministries to host its first public Back-to-School Kickback, where residents were able to partake in family-friendly vendors, food trucks, free health screenings, petting zoo, face painting, games, school supplies and more.

Each child walked away with a bookbag that had notebooks, folders, pencils, crayons and more.

Bringing in over 190 residents, locals say, “That was one of the best-planned giveaways that I have ever attended in my life.”

President of ICAN, Dr. Nashayla Whitten shares that she wanted to do something to give back to the community so that they may see the scholarship organization as an entity that can help in ways other than money.

“I want them to see this as an organization that can meet the need in terms of resources,” Whitten says.

This event saw a huge turnout, as it brought people of different backgrounds and demographics together to celebrate back-to-school season.

Although this was the first event in some time for the organization, Whitten added that this is the first event of many to come.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

