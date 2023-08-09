Man arrested following string of thefts in Orangeburg Co.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection to several burglaries in the Holly Hill area.

John Romack, 22, of Holly Hill, is charged with receiving stolen goods of more than $10,000, grand larceny, third-degree burglary, possession of burglary tools, receiving stolen goods of less than $2,000 with enhancement and petit larceny of $2,000 or less with enhancement.

Romack is accused of taking an underground cable winch from a Holly Hill business on May 3, sheriff’s office spokesperson Richard Walker said.

“These charges are connected to several burglaries or thefts in the Holly Hill area, and he’s also facing charges in Berkeley County,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in a release. “We have recovered an extensive list of items that are in the process of going back to their legal owners.”

The man was also seen taking $300 of lumber from a Bowman business in a surveillance video on May 13, Walker said.

Romack also stole a Chevrolet truck, a generator, welding equipment and other items from a Holly Hill business on May 21, affidavits state.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office said investigators executed a search warrant at 5647 Old State Rd. on May 30 and recovered the stolen items.

