SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Man arrested following string of thefts in Orangeburg Co.

By Marissa Lute
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection to several burglaries in the Holly Hill area.

John Romack, 22, of Holly Hill, is charged with receiving stolen goods of more than $10,000, grand larceny, third-degree burglary, possession of burglary tools, receiving stolen goods of less than $2,000 with enhancement and petit larceny of $2,000 or less with enhancement.

Romack is accused of taking an underground cable winch from a Holly Hill business on May 3, sheriff’s office spokesperson Richard Walker said.

“These charges are connected to several burglaries or thefts in the Holly Hill area, and he’s also facing charges in Berkeley County,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in a release. “We have recovered an extensive list of items that are in the process of going back to their legal owners.”

The man was also seen taking $300 of lumber from a Bowman business in a surveillance video on May 13, Walker said.

Romack also stole a Chevrolet truck, a generator, welding equipment and other items from a Holly Hill business on May 21, affidavits state.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office said investigators executed a search warrant at 5647 Old State Rd. on May 30 and recovered the stolen items.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston Police Department confirmed Sgt. Michael Nick, who retired in March after 30...
Recently-retired Charleston officer identified as victim of Berkeley Co. crash
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a shooting victim was found near...
Charleston Co. deputies investigating after driver reports passenger shot
A court ordered the sheriff of Charleston County to pay legal fees after a lawsuit over the...
Court orders Charleston Co. sheriff to pay fees in lawsuit over jailhouse calls
Longtime Charleston restaurant, Butcher & Bee, announced it is closing its doors in September.
Butcher & Bee closing its Charleston location next month
Michael Tiven Bolton, 32, was sentenced to 30 years negotiated, court records state.
Judge sentences man to 30 years in deadly North Charleston shooting

Latest News

South Carolina’s top prosecutor is calling for the companies he claims are responsible for...
‘We want the wrongdoer to pay’: SC attorney general sues over toxic ‘forever chemicals’
The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Kingstree area shooting that left...
Williamsburg Co. Coroner IDs Kingstree shooting victim
VIDEO: Man arrested following string of thefts in Orangeburg Co.
Some of those comments include concern about the volume of the building compared to others and...
New buildings coming to downtown Charleston historic districts