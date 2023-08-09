SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Man charged in 2022 killing of his stepfather in Beaufort County

Daniel Adame-Guatemala is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission...
Daniel Adame-Guatemala is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, deputies say.(Beaufort County Sheriff's Office)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says a 23-year-old man accused of murdering a Burton man was arrested in Texas.

Daniel Adame-Guatemala is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Adame-Guatemala is accused of fatally shooting his stepfather on the evening of Feb. 4, 2022. Deputies responded shortly before 8 p.m. that night to the Godwin Mobile Home Park on Joe Frazier Road in Burton to a report of a gunshot victim.

That victim, 29-year-old Christian Hernandez, was pronounced dead at the scene, deputies said.

Investigators were able to identify Adame-Guatemala, who was 22 years old at the time, as the gunman. Hernandez was married to Adame-Guatemala’s mother, deputies said.

After the shooting, investigators said Adame-Guatemala left the home in a pickup truck before officers arrived. Investigators then learned he had escaped to Mexico.

Sheriff’s Office investigators, the U.S. Marshals Service and Mexican authorities worked together to find him, but deputies said he escaped to South America.

But United States Customs and Border Protection captured him trying to cross the border illegally in Hildago, Texas on July 5, deputies said.

Adame-Guatemala waived extradition and U.S. Marshals brought him to the Al Cannon Detention Center in Charleston on Tuesday where members of the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office took him into custody.

He was booked into the Beaufort County Detention Center Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office says his initial court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 13.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston Police Department confirmed Sgt. Michael Nick, who retired in March after 30...
Recently-retired Charleston officer identified as victim of Berkeley Co. crash
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a shooting victim was found near...
Charleston Co. deputies investigating after driver reports passenger shot
A court ordered the sheriff of Charleston County to pay legal fees after a lawsuit over the...
Court orders Charleston Co. sheriff to pay fees in lawsuit over jailhouse calls
Hours of video and phone calls made by DUI suspect Jamie Komoroski were released by the...
DUI suspect Jamie Komoroski ‘filled with regret and remorse’ and bond concerns
Longtime Charleston restaurant, Butcher & Bee, announced it is closing its doors in September.
Butcher & Bee closing its Charleston location next month

Latest News

Hours of video and phone calls made by DUI suspect Jamie Komoroski were released by the...
DUI suspect Jamie Komoroski ‘filled with regret and remorse’ and bond concerns
The city’s Board of Architectural Review is scheduled to meet Wednesday to discuss ongoing...
New hotel and residential buildings going up downtown
The city’s Board of Architectural Review is scheduled to meet Wednesday to discuss ongoing...
VIDEO: New hotel and residential buildings going up downtown
The project includes a new hotel and residential building behind a block of King Street...
VIDEO: New hotel and residential buildings going up downtown