Man charged in 2022 killing of his stepfather in Beaufort County

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says a 23-year-old man accused of murdering a Burton man was arrested in Texas.

Daniel Adame-Guatemala is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Adame-Guatemala is accused of fatally shooting his stepfather on the evening of Feb. 4, 2022. Deputies responded shortly before 8 p.m. that night to the Godwin Mobile Home Park on Joe Frazier Road in Burton to a report of a gunshot victim.

That victim, 29-year-old Christian Hernandez, was pronounced dead at the scene, deputies said.

Investigators were able to identify Adame-Guatemala, who was 22 years old at the time, as the gunman. Hernandez was married to Adame-Guatemala’s mother, deputies said.

After the shooting, investigators said Adame-Guatemala left the home in a pickup truck before officers arrived. Investigators then learned he had escaped to Mexico.

Sheriff’s Office investigators, the U.S. Marshals Service and Mexican authorities worked together to find him, but deputies said he escaped to South America.

But United States Customs and Border Protection captured him trying to cross the border illegally in Hildago, Texas on July 5, deputies said.

Adame-Guatemala waived extradition and U.S. Marshals brought him to the Al Cannon Detention Center in Charleston on Tuesday where members of the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office took him into custody.

He was booked into the Beaufort County Detention Center Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office says his initial court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 13.

