Nightly lane closures set for Glenn McConnell Parkway roadwork

Crews will be closing lanes Wednesday night on Glenn McConnell Parkway so paving can continue in an ongoing widening project.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - West Ashley drivers should prepare for nighttime lane closures starting Wednesday night as part of the Glenn McConnell Parkway widening project.

Charleston County Public Works will be working on the eastbound inside travel lane and select left turn lanes from Bees Ferry Road to Magwood Drive. The closures will begin at 7 p.m. and the lanes will reopen by 6 a.m. the following morning through Aug. 16.

They will be working to clear portions of the area for paving.

During the closures, drivers should expect to see traffic control signs, message boards, and reduced speed limits.

The project includes improvements along an approximately 2.1-mile section of Glenn McConnell Parkway.

All of the work is weather-dependent, meaning nighttime storms or rain will affect the paving schedule.

