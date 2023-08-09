Schedule for Dave Spurlock CCSD Football Jamboree adjusted

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Due to forecasted high temperatures and the need to adjust the schedule with one team not able to play, Charleston County School District (CCSD) has made changes to the 2023 Dave Spurlock CCSD Football Jamboree.

The first matchup will now start at 6:00 p.m.

Secondly, the new schedule is as follows (start times following the first contest are approximate, and the home team is listed second):

6:00 pm: Military Magnet Eagles vs. Bishop England Battling Bishops*

6:25 pm: Burke Bulldogs vs Military Magnet Eagles*

6:50 pm: Bishop England Battling Bishops vs. Burke Bulldogs*

7:15 pm: Wando Warriors vs. Baptist Hill Bobcats

7:50 pm: James Island Trojans vs. West Ashley Wildcats

8:25 pm: Lucy Beckham Bengals vs. St. John’s Islanders

8:50 pm: Academic Magnet Raptors vs. North Charleston Cougars

*indicates 10-minute contests; the final four match-ups will be 20 minutes

The 2023 Dave Spurlock Charleston County School District Football Jamboree is set for Friday, August 11, 2023, at the District 4 Regional Stadium in North Charleston. This will be the second year of the season-opening exhibition event, and the first one named after the late Dave Spurlock, a longtime coach in the Lowcountry and CCSD’s former athletic director.

Last year’s event was played at Robert E. Hayes Field at the District 2 Regional Stadium; the district’s goal is to rotate between the two stadiums every year.

The game clock will stop when a team scores, for a change of possession, and significant injuries.

Gates will open for fans starting at 5:00 p.m., and the district’s clear bag policy will be enforced.

Tickets for the Dave Spurlock CCSD Football Jamboree are available for purchase for $6 a person online (children five years old and under are free) at this GoFan.co link. Attendees are asked to save their proof of purchase to their email accounts and present their digital tickets on their mobile devices at the gate. Fans can buy tickets with cash in person at the entrance on the day of the event. Proceeds from the ticket sales will benefit all 12 of the participating schools.

CCSD IDs and South Carolina High School League athletic passes for the 2023-2024 school year will be accepted at the gate.

For more information, contact the Office of Communications at (843) 937-6303 or Academic Magnet High School’s athletic director, Raymond Knauer, at raymond_knauer@charleston.k12.sc.us.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.