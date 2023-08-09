Superintendent looks to mend fences with board ahead of school year

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County School District’s new superintendent, Dr. Eric Gallien, is hoping the new school year will bring him and the school board of trustees closer together after a rocky start.

In July, the board refused to allow Gallien to hire two new administrative staff to help round out his cabinet. At the end of that meeting, Gallien commented saying “It’s a really inappropriate way to start off our relationship.”

Gallien says he has started meeting with board members and is hoping to improve the relationship moving forward.

“Part of the process is to get to know each other and so what I have learned from that instance is that we have some work to do as it relates to getting to know each other,” Gallien said. “I am looking forward to our retreat. I have been meeting with board members individually and I think we are going to get off to a great start.”

He hasn’t met privately with every board member just yet but is in the process of scheduling time with each of them.

Gallien is also working on wooing the community as well after questions about his hiring in July came into the frame when the other two finalists withdrew from consideration.

“Honestly, I am very aware of the issues that were out there about the process but honestly, as I have engaged in the community, I have not felt that at all,” Gallien said. “I’ve been received very well. People are very willing to share and they have opinions, so it’s been an opportunity for me to learn.”

Balancing the pollical element of the job, Gallien is already having to deal with hot-button issues that continue to crop up at just about every school board meeting since the last election ushered in eight new board members to fill the nine-member board.

The most important among those issues is the previous board’s adoption of the new EL Curriculum that’s been dismissed by conservative members as a tool to indoctrinate students. The district is now looking for something that could replace the $10 million EL Curriculum in some classrooms.

“I don’t have a particular opinion about EL one way or the other,” Gallien said. “I am very excited that the team has been thoughtful about how we are going to continue to support our students as they transition, and they have come up with a really good plan to make sure we are continuing some of the best practices in teaching and learning that came out of the EL curriculum.”

Meanwhile, Gallien is not coming into his position to shake up the system or make any big changes. He’s currently about a third of the way into his first 100 days plan. He says he is going to spend this first semester of school observing and pinpointing areas of improvement.

While he plans to be a hands-on leader, he says he won’t make any major changes or implement any significant policies until the second semester.

He plans to lay out his agenda and goals for his administration in a State of the District address that will likely take place in October, after his first 100 days.

Going into the new school year, he says the buildings are ready and the schools are staffed. Currently, the district has fewer than 100 teacher vacancies, which he says should shrink even lower by the first day of school.

“My number one hope right now is that we get off to a great start and that we are prepared on August 23rd for the 55,000 students that are going to show up at our doors,” Gallien said.

