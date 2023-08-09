Teenager facing charges in Georgetown shooting

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown Police Department says a 17-year-old boy was arrested following a shooting on Wednesday morning.

The teen was charged with unlawful possession of a handgun by a minor, Deputy Chief Maj. Nelson Brown says.

Brown says at approximately 8 a.m., officers responded to 13 Falcon Court for reports of shots being fired.

When they arrived, officers identified a 17-year-old boy as the person who fired the shots, the news release states.

The weapon was found and he was taken into custody, the news release states.

Brown says no injuries were reported and there was no threat to Georgetown Middle or Georgetown High School.

