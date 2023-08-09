SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Teenager facing charges in Georgetown shooting

The Georgetown Police Department says a 17-year-old boy was arrested following a shooting on...
The Georgetown Police Department says a 17-year-old boy was arrested following a shooting on Wednesday morning.(WKYT)
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown Police Department says a 17-year-old boy was arrested following a shooting on Wednesday morning.

The teen was charged with unlawful possession of a handgun by a minor, Deputy Chief Maj. Nelson Brown says.

Brown says at approximately 8 a.m., officers responded to 13 Falcon Court for reports of shots being fired.

When they arrived, officers identified a 17-year-old boy as the person who fired the shots, the news release states.

The weapon was found and he was taken into custody, the news release states.

Brown says no injuries were reported and there was no threat to Georgetown Middle or Georgetown High School.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston Police Department confirmed Sgt. Michael Nick, who retired in March after 30...
Recently-retired Charleston officer identified as victim of Berkeley Co. crash
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a shooting victim was found near...
Charleston Co. deputies investigating after driver reports passenger shot
A court ordered the sheriff of Charleston County to pay legal fees after a lawsuit over the...
Court orders Charleston Co. sheriff to pay fees in lawsuit over jailhouse calls
Hours of video and phone calls made by DUI suspect Jamie Komoroski were released by the...
DUI suspect Jamie Komoroski ‘filled with regret and remorse’ and bond concerns
Longtime Charleston restaurant, Butcher & Bee, announced it is closing its doors in September.
Butcher & Bee closing its Charleston location next month

Latest News

Daniel Adame-Guatemala is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission...
Man charged in 2022 killing of his stepfather in Beaufort County
Hours of video and phone calls made by DUI suspect Jamie Komoroski were released by the...
DUI suspect Jamie Komoroski ‘filled with regret and remorse’ and bond concerns
The city’s Board of Architectural Review is scheduled to meet Wednesday to discuss ongoing...
New hotel and residential buildings going up downtown
The city’s Board of Architectural Review is scheduled to meet Wednesday to discuss ongoing...
VIDEO: New hotel and residential buildings going up downtown