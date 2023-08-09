SC Lottery
Utah man suspected of threatening President Joe Biden shot and killed as FBI served warrant

President Joe Biden speaks before signing a proclamation designating the Baaj Nwaavjo I'Tah...
President Joe Biden speaks before signing a proclamation designating the Baaj Nwaavjo I'Tah Kukveni National Monument at the Red Butte Airfield Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Tusayan, Ariz. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(AP)
By The Associated Press and LINDSAY WHITEHURST and SAM METZ
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah man accused of making threats against President Joe Biden was shot and killed by FBI agents hours before the president was expected to land in the state Wednesday, authorities said.

Special agents were trying to serve a warrant on the home of Craig Deleeuw Robertson in Provo, south of Salt Lake City, when the shooting happened at 6:15 a.m., the FBI said in a statement.

Biden is scheduled to fly to Utah late Wednesday. The shooting is under review by the FBI.

Court documents allege Robertson referenced a “presidential assassination” and also allege threats against Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, Attorney General Merrick Garland and New York AG Letitia James.

“The time is right for a presidential assassination or two. First Joe then Kamala!!!” authorities say Robertson wrote in a September 2022 Facebook post included in the filings. No attorney was immediately listed for Robertson in court documents.

Biden is in the middle of a trip to the Western United States. He spent Wednesday in New Mexico, where he spoke at a factory that will produce wind towers, and is scheduled to fly to Utah later in the day.

On Thursday, he’s expected to visit a Veterans Affairs hospital to talk about the PACT Act, which expanded veterans benefits, and hold a reelection fundraiser.

__

Whitehurst reported from Washington.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

