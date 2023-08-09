SC Lottery
Williamsburg Co. Coroner IDs Kingstree shooting victim

The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Kingstree area shooting that left one person dead on Wednesday.
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the man who died in a shooting Wednesday morning.

Chadrick J. McKnight, 33, of Kingstree was the victim of a shooting that happened on Cypress Avenue in Kingstree, coroner Ivori L. Henryhand said.

Deputies responded to a shooting that happened in front of Buster Graham’s Club on Cypress Avenue, Chief Deputy Verney Cumbee said.

When they arrived, deputies found McKnight suffering from a gunshot wound beside a home off Cypress Avenue, Cumbee said.

They said that although first responders rendered aid, the man died from his injuries.

The investigation revealed that after the victim had left the club, an incident happened on the road, and an unknown person fired shots that hit the victim, according to Cumbee.

Deputies were unable to find the suspects at the scene and the motive of the shooting is unknown, Cumbee said.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division of the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office at 843-355-6381.

