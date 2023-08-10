SC Lottery
All-Tiger Series: Clemson, Memphis to play 2-game series in men’s basketball

By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson and Memphis will play a home-and-home men’s basketball series starting in December.

Clemson announced the series Tuesday. The matchup of Tigers will start on Dec. 16 at Memphis. The teams will play again the next season at Clemson.

The two schools have never met in men’s basketball.

Memphis comes off a season where it went 26-9 and made the NCAA Tournament. The Clemson Tigers were 23-11 a year ago and played in the NIT.

