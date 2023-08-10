SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Around 1K more Hispanic students enroll in DD2 since 2018

According to the district’s data, Hispanic students now account for 12% of the district’s total...
According to the district’s data, Hispanic students now account for 12% of the district’s total enrollment.(Live 5)
By Rey Llerena
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester School District Two says they can expect around 16,000 more students over the next 10 years, but they’re already seeing a rise in the number of Hispanic students on their campuses.

According to the district’s data, Hispanic students now account for 12% of the district’s total enrollment. Since 2018, around a thousand more Hispanic students have called DD2 home.

The district said they’ve hired more teachers and interpreters to help those people who may not speak English.

“We just had facts and fees, so we actually had translators out, being able to help those families feel comfortable, feeling wanted,” Deputy Superintendent Chad Dougherty said. “We want them to feel part of our district. We’re doing a lot of those things to make them feel that transition will be good when they get into our classes.”

The district said they have hired seven more teachers this year for their Multiple Languages program, which helps students learn English.

According to the district’s data, 2,200 Hispanic students were enrolled in 2018. As of this past school year, just under 3,200 Hispanic students are learning in the district.

In contrast, the district has seen its number of white students go down since 2018. There are just over 1,200 fewer white students in the district compared to five years ago.

The Charleston Hispanic Association said the rise can be from Hispanics moving here from Florida and the number of jobs available in the Lowcountry.

The district said they will continue to add more teachers and translators as their students get more diverse in the years to come.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the man who died in a shooting...
Coroner IDs victim in Charleston Co. shooting
Summerville Police have blocked off a portion of Paradise Point where they are investigating a...
Police barricaded man takes his life after Summerville standoff
The Charleston Police Department confirmed Sgt. Michael Nick, who retired in March after 30...
Recently-retired Charleston officer identified as victim of Berkeley Co. crash
Leroy Wilson III is charged with murder, attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a vehicle...
Deputies make arrest in deadly Williamsburg County shooting

Latest News

A man is facing charges after authorities say he punched a man and took a vehicle and wallet...
Report: Man leads police on chase after punching victim in face, stealing vehicle
The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office has announced that a man is facing two charges in...
Mt. Pleasant man arrested on attempted sexual exploitation of minor charges
The North Charleston Police Department says a man was arrested after breaking into a store on...
Report: Man facing charges in connection to burglary of a store
Summerville Police have blocked off a portion of Paradise Point where they are investigating a...
Police barricaded man takes his life after Summerville standoff
VIDEO: Report: Man leads police on chase after punching victim in face, stealing vehicle