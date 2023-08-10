Around 1K more Hispanic students enroll in DD2 since 2018

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester School District Two says they can expect around 16,000 more students over the next 10 years, but they’re already seeing a rise in the number of Hispanic students on their campuses.

According to the district’s data, Hispanic students now account for 12% of the district’s total enrollment. Since 2018, around a thousand more Hispanic students have called DD2 home.

The district said they’ve hired more teachers and interpreters to help those people who may not speak English.

“We just had facts and fees, so we actually had translators out, being able to help those families feel comfortable, feeling wanted,” Deputy Superintendent Chad Dougherty said. “We want them to feel part of our district. We’re doing a lot of those things to make them feel that transition will be good when they get into our classes.”

The district said they have hired seven more teachers this year for their Multiple Languages program, which helps students learn English.

According to the district’s data, 2,200 Hispanic students were enrolled in 2018. As of this past school year, just under 3,200 Hispanic students are learning in the district.

In contrast, the district has seen its number of white students go down since 2018. There are just over 1,200 fewer white students in the district compared to five years ago.

The Charleston Hispanic Association said the rise can be from Hispanics moving here from Florida and the number of jobs available in the Lowcountry.

The district said they will continue to add more teachers and translators as their students get more diverse in the years to come.

