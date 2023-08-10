SC Lottery
Commuters and businesses advocate for a turning lane at a Ladson Rd intersection

Traffic volume is not usually a major factor in designing residential streets, according to the South Carolina Roadway Design Manual.(Live 5)
By Elisheva Wimberly
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 6:38 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Traffic volume is not usually a major factor in designing residential streets, according to the South Carolina Roadway Design Manual.

However, the lack of a turning lane on Ladson Road and Lincolnville Road in Dorchester County has some residents thinking about volume.

“Why is there no turn lane there? Even at non-rush hour times, it’s a mess to go through there,” one driver said. “There are giant potholes along the side and with no turn lane [or] arrow turn light, people are always pulling out and cutting you off.”

Pro Med One is one of the businesses located across the street from the intersection. Lori Roberson has worked there for 16 years watching cars speed and sometimes crash at the intersection.

“People end up in the woods, people have flipped over upside down I mean there’s no reason to go that fast on this road,” Roberson says.

Roberson says during mornings and evenings, cars stretch for miles along the intersection and accidents happen out front of the business often.

“So, it actually needs to be some sort of definite turn lane or a light, ya know, something that’s going to be very specific,” Roberson says.

We’ve reached out to the South Carolina Department of Transportation on this issue and asked about the requirements for adding a turning lane. You can let us know what’s driving you crazy by clicking this link.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

