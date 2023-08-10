Deputies: No credible threat against Waccamaw High School

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A social media threat was deemed not credible by Georgetown County deputies.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday said they were able to identify a student from a photo. A search warrant was executed at his home.

Officials with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgetown County School District Safety Department were made aware of the social media threat on Wednesday.

“No credible threats were found and at no time were students or staff in danger,” the agency said in a Facebook post.

Deputies said an increased police presence could be expected at the school but it would operate normally.

There was no immediate word on any charges. Deputies said their investigation was continuing.

“Please know that all threats to our schools are taken very seriously and are investigated thoroughly,” Georgetown County School District said. “If you discover anything that can assist in this investigation, please contact the GCSD Safety Department or the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office immediately. Information can also be submitted anonymously through the STOPit app.”

The Georgetown County School District went back to school on Aug. 3.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.