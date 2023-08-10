SC Lottery
‘Feels like a nightmare’: Family says microchip mix-up is complicating search for missing dog

A Rhode Island family is frantically searching for their missing dog after it ran away last week. (Source: WJAR, RORY SENERCHIA, CNN)
By Gabrielle Caracciolo, WJAR
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WJAR) - If you have a beloved dog or cat, your pet might have a microchip.

It’s supposed to identify your furry friend and help find them if he or she ever gets lost.

But that strategy isn’t working out as planned for a Rhode Island family.

“It’s been pretty horrible. Our days have been consumed searching for her,” dog owner Rory Senerchia said. “She’s everything to us. She’s a family member.”

According to the Senerchia family, days after starting their vacation, they got a call that their dog named Tully was missing.

But when they called Home Again, the microchip company, to report their dog was missing, things seemed to only get worse.

“They said the number that I called about is connected to a cat in Ohio,” Senerchia said.

The family said they then received an email from Home Again about someone else’s pet before the company finally matched the chip to the correct pet profile.

“This whole situation feels like a nightmare,” Senerchia said. “They didn’t really seem too concerned and I didn’t want to waste time calling them back. I want to be out there searching.”

Now, they’re worried that even if someone does find her, the microchip will make it harder, not easier, for the family to be reunited with Tully.

“We’re all extremely concerned. We’ve been searching day and night,” Senerchia said. “She has not been seen since last Tuesday, and we’re worried that maybe someone picked her up.”

Home Again did not immediately comment on the situation.

The family said Tully can be shy and skittish. They’re asking anyone that spots Tully to call Smithfield Animal Control at 401-233-1055.

Copyright 2023 WjAR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

