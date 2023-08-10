Fireflies fend off RiverDogs 6-4 Wednesday night

Columbia, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs comeback bid in the ninth inning fell a little short in a 6-4 loss to the Columbia Fireflies on Wednesday night at Segra Park. The loss was the RiverDogs fourth in a row, dropping them to 0-8 in Wednesday games on the road. Xavier Isaac drove in three runs for the RiverDogs and blasted his 13th home run of the season.

The game was decided in the bottom of the sixth. Matt Wyatt took over out of the RiverDogs bullpen with the score tied 3-3. The right-hander struck out Brett Squires to begin the inning, but then allowed three consecutive singles as Columbia (20-18, 55-48) moved in front 4-3. Wyatt walked the next two batters to load the bases for leadoff hitter Carson Roccaforte. The center fielder hammered a single up the middle that drove in two more and pushed the margin to 6-3.

That was still the score entering the final frame. Chase Wallace was pitching in his first save situation of the campaign. The RiverDogs (23-15, 50-54) used a pair of one-out walks to bring the tying run to the plate. Edwin Barragan worked the count to 3-1 in the next at-bat but succumbed to Wallace by looking at strike three. Ryan Spikes kept hope alive with an RBI single and put the tying run in scoring position when he hustled to second on the throw toward the infield. Cooper Kinney came to the plate and bounced out to first base on the first pitch he received to end the game.

Each team reached the scoreboard in the very first inning. Isaac drove in Kinney in the top half to hand the RiverDogs a quick 1-0 advantage. However, Squires answered with a two-out RBI single to right against Marcus Johnson to even the game immediately in the bottom of the inning.

The Fireflies used another two-out RBI single to take their first lead in the second. Jared Dickey punched a ball to right field to drive in Lizandro Rodriguez who had previously singled, stolen second base and advanced to third on a wild pitch.

The first baseman, Isaac and Squires, traded runs over the next few innings with the RiverDogs slugger tying the game on his third inning solo blast. Squires also launched a solo home run in the bottom of the third, handing Columbia the lead back at 3-2. The RiverDogs pulled even once again via Isaac’s sacrifice fly in the fifth.

Wyatt took the loss after allowing three runs on four hits and two walks in 1.0 inning. Johnson battled through a tough start to the night to post 5.0 innings in which he allowed three runs on six hits. Drew Sommers and Neraldo Catalina each worked scoreless innings late.

The RiverDogs received a pair of hits from both Kinney and Isaac, collecting eight as a team. Columbia finished the game with 11, including three from Squires and Rodriguez.

Charleston will try to avoid dropping five straight for the first time this season on Thursday night. LHP Ian Seymour (0-0, 3.00) will take the mound to begin that effort. Columbia will go with RHP Shane Panzini (2-8, 4.13). First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

RiverDogs season tickets, flexible ticket plans, and group tickets, including options to the Segra Club at Riley Park, are available at //riverdogs.com/tickets or by contacting the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS).

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.