FIRST ALERT: Charleston County under heat advisory Thursday

Heat indices could reach 110 degrees in Charleston County on Thursday.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 4:45 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Heat indices could reach 110 degrees in Charleston County on Thursday.

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory in the area from noon until 7 p.m.

Because of this, Live 5 First Alert meteorologists declared Thursday a First Alert Weather Day.

Live 5 First Alert Meteorologist Joey Sovine said the heat index will likely reach 110 degrees along the Highway 17 corridor.

Sovine said even though other parts of the Lowcountry were not under the advisory it would still be hot throughout the area.

The National Weather Service urges people to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

People who work or spend time outside should take extra precautions:

  • When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
  • Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
  • Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible.
  • To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments.
  • Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 911.

