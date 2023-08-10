FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Heat index over 110° possible today!
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 4:49 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day across the Lowcountry due to the excessive heat and humidity. A Heat Advisory is in effect from Noon until 7 PM for Charleston County where the heat index could exceed 110° for several hours.
TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms.. High 97.
FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 93.
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Rain. High 95.
SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Rain. High 96.
