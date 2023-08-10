FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Heat index over 110° possible today!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day across the Lowcountry due to the excessive heat and humidity. A Heat Advisory is in effect from Noon until 7 PM for Charleston County where the heat index could exceed 110° for several hours.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms.. High 97.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 93.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Rain. High 95.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Rain. High 96.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.