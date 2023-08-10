SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Former SC Catholic priest pleads guilty to federal child sex crime

A former Catholic priest who worked in Newberry County has pleaded guilty today to a federal...
A former Catholic priest who worked in Newberry County has pleaded guilty today to a federal child sex crime.(WCSC)
By Nick Neville
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A former Catholic priest who worked in Laurens, South Carolina, pleaded guilty on Thursday morning to a federal child sex crime.

Jaime Adolfo Gonzalez-Farias, 68, pleaded guilty to transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity at the federal courthouse in Columbia.

Gonzalez-Farias was accused in federal court filings of abusing his position of power and building a relationship with an 11-year-old boy. He took the boy on a trip to Florida, where he molested the boy, according to Assistant United States Attorney Elliott Daniels.

In court on Thursday, Gonzalez-Farias admitted that he intended to sexually abuse the 11-year-old boy when bringing him on a trip alone to Panama City Beach.

“When the victim returned, the victim’s family came forward, and said, ‘There’s something wrong about this relationship,’” Daniels said. “I think that speaks to the courage, particularly of the minor victim and their family. It’s difficult for victims of sex abuse to come forward and be honest about what happened.”

The priest admitted to the Federal Bureau of Investigations that the child was abused in both Florida and South Carolina.

Gonzalez-Farias was also charged with aggravated sexual abuse of children and coercion of a minor, but those charges were dropped in a plea agreement.

Court filings show the priest had given the boy nicknames, showered with him, shared pornography with him and told the boy he loved him.

The priest admitted to the child sex abuse in interviews with the FBI at the Miami airport before flying back to Columbia.

In the plea agreement, state prosecutors were advised to not bring any additional charges against Gonzalez-Farias.

Gonzalez-Farias will be sentenced to federal prison by U.S. Judge Mary Geiger Lewis in a few months. Daniels told WIS News 10 he is “looking forward” to sentencing.

The charge carries a mandatory minimum of 10 years and a maximum of life in prison.

“When I think about a case like this, our office sees an abuse of power. What we see is someone who is in a position of trust, a position of influence, and he took advantage of that,” Daniels said.

“We will bring every resource we have to protect those victims and vindicate their rights,” Daniels added.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
Summerville Police have blocked off a portion of Paradise Point where they are investigating a...
Police: Barricaded man takes his life after Summerville standoff
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the man who died in a shooting...
Coroner IDs victim in Charleston Co. shooting
The Charleston Police Department confirmed Sgt. Michael Nick, who retired in March after 30...
Recently-retired Charleston officer identified as victim of Berkeley Co. crash
Leroy Wilson III is charged with murder, attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a vehicle...
Deputies make arrest in deadly Williamsburg County shooting

Latest News

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
N. Charleston police investigating drive-by shooting
People living in a James Island neighborhood say they are worried about the impacts of more...
Neighbors express concerns about proposed development on James Island
The Isle of Palms Fire Department is investigating a structure fire on Hidden Green Lane, a...
IOP firefighters respond to a reported structure fire
City of Charleston officials said the Racial Bias Audit is still on schedule after a...
Police racial bias audit ‘on schedule’ after pause of third-party review
A judge has handed down a sentence for the man who was accused of killing his father.
St. George man sentenced in murder of his own father