Georgetown Co. authorities investigating threat against Waccamaw High School

The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office is investigating a threat that was made through social media against Waccamaw High School.

By Marissa Lute
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a threat that was made through social media against Waccamaw High School.

Officials with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgetown County School District Safety Department were made aware of the social media threat on Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office said they are working to “ensure the safety of all students before school is scheduled to begin in the morning.”

The first day of school for the Georgetown County School District went back to school on Aug. 3.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

