IOP firefighters investigating structure fire on Hidden Green Ln.
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters on the Isle of Palms are responding to a report of a structure fire Thursday evening.
The Isle of Palms Fire Department is investigating a structure fire on Hidden Green Lane, a social media post says.
The fire was reported around 6:15 p.m., according to Charleston County Dispatch.
Back Bay Drive between Hidden Green Lane and Lagoon Road is blocked, officials say.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
