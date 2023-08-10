IOP firefighters investigating structure fire on Hidden Green Ln.

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters on the Isle of Palms are responding to a report of a structure fire Thursday evening.

The Isle of Palms Fire Department is investigating a structure fire on Hidden Green Lane, a social media post says.

The fire was reported around 6:15 p.m., according to Charleston County Dispatch.

Back Bay Drive between Hidden Green Lane and Lagoon Road is blocked, officials say.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.

