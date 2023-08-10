Lowcountry parents, teachers see higher back-to-school prices from inflation

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Parents and educators in the Lowcountry have reported seeing higher prices on the shelves as they finish up their back-to-school shopping.

Some of the most common essential items for kids, like bookbags, pens and pencils, paper, clothes and shoes are a large part of that increase.

“Backpacks, shoes, markers, binders. $75 at Walmart for one-and-a-half kids,” Dorchester District 2 Teacher MaryRita Watson says. “$5.79 for 18 pencils, used to be about $1.25.”

The National Retail Federation projected Americans are set to spend $41.5 billion on school supplies alone. This is a $5 billion increase from last year.

To curb the expensive prices, parents have been turning to free giveaways and drives offered throughout the late Summer to get the supplies their kids need to go to school prepared.

Others have been looking into “buy-one-get-one” deals or tax-free weekend to save a pretty penny.

Despite this, Watson says it’s not as easy for teachers, especially in rural areas.

With fewer businesses in the area compared to a bigger, more developed county, like Charleston, she says the community has a harder time benefiting from big sale weekends.

“We get money from sales tax,” Watson says. “The little bit of businesses we do have, you’re giving it away for free that weekend, so it’s not coming back into the communities.”

To solve this problem, Watson says the district offers a $20 per child policy, which goes toward providing advanced resources for the classroom, like technology, art materials, textbooks and more.

She adds having it can be a helpful hand from the community, as some educators end up spending extra funds on stocking up their classrooms with the basics, like paper, writing utensils, tissues, and more.

“There’s always people who don’t have it,” Watson says. “And you can’t compromise the education of a child because they come to school without what they need.”

Educators say inflation is a factor in back-to-school spending, but vacancies play a part as well.

“Teachers are noticing because of teacher shortages, a class size increase,” Watson says. “So that means more supplies per teacher are going to be necessary, especially for kids who don’t have them.”

