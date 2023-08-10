Man charged in shooting that left another man injured on Rivers Ave.

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department has arrested a 22-year-old man in connection to an early morning shooting.

Darius Luvence Williams, 22, is charged with discharging a firearm into a dwelling, attempted murder, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime and stalking.

Police were called to a home on Redwood Street for a report of a shooting at 5:05 a.m. Monday, spokesperson Harve Jacobs said.

Officers were then called to the 3700 block of Rivers Avenue for a report of a man with a gunshot wound at 5:54 a.m. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators determined Williams was the suspect in both shootings and warrants were issued for his arrest, Jacobs said.

Williams was arrested in the 6000 block of Murray Avenue on Thursday.

He was booked at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

