SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Maybank Highway reopens after rollover crash near Fleming Rd.

In a tweet, the department says the crash happened at Maybank Highway at Fleming Road, causing...
In a tweet, the department says the crash happened at Maybank Highway at Fleming Road, causing a closure to westbound traffic.(Live 5/File)
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Maybank Highway at Fleming Road has reopened after a crash Wednesday afternoon.

The Charleston Police Department reported the crash at 4:30 p.m., saying a rollover crash was blocking westbound traffic. The highway was reopened as of 8:07 p.m.

It’s unclear how many vehicles were involved or if anyone was hurt in the crash.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston Police Department confirmed Sgt. Michael Nick, who retired in March after 30...
Recently-retired Charleston officer identified as victim of Berkeley Co. crash
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the man who died in a shooting...
Coroner IDs victim in Charleston Co. shooting
A court ordered the sheriff of Charleston County to pay legal fees after a lawsuit over the...
Court orders Charleston Co. sheriff to pay fees in lawsuit over jailhouse calls
Longtime Charleston restaurant, Butcher & Bee, announced it is closing its doors in September.
Butcher & Bee closing its Charleston location next month
Michael Tiven Bolton, 32, was sentenced to 30 years negotiated, court records state.
Judge sentences man to 30 years in deadly North Charleston shooting

Latest News

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the man who died in a shooting...
Coroner IDs victim in Charleston Co. shooting
Charleston leaders and community members are set to talk about an SCDOT traffic audit of...
Charleston traffic committee to hear input, discuss downtown road safety plan
VIDEO: Coroner IDs victim in Charleston Co. shooting
Inlets at our local beaches can be a great spot to fish or get a tan, but a dangerous place to...
First responders see uptick in water-related rescues on IOP inlets