Mt. Pleasant man arrested on attempted sexual exploitation of minor charges

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office has announced that a man is facing two charges in connection to attempted sexual exploitation of a minor.

Dillon Lewis Kroll, 25, was charged with one count of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of attempted dissemination of obscene material to a person under 18, according to a news release.

Investigators state that Kroll encouraged a minor to produce child abuse material and sent the minor sexually explicit pictures, according to the news release.

Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the Mount Pleasant Police Department arrested Kroll on Monday.

If convicted, Kroll could face up to 30 years in prison.

