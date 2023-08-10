SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Mt. Pleasant man arrested on attempted sexual exploitation of minor charges

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office has announced that a man is facing two charges in...
The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office has announced that a man is facing two charges in connection to attempted sexual exploitation of a minor.(Charleston County Jail)
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office has announced that a man is facing two charges in connection to attempted sexual exploitation of a minor.

Dillon Lewis Kroll, 25, was charged with one count of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of attempted dissemination of obscene material to a person under 18, according to a news release.

Investigators state that Kroll encouraged a minor to produce child abuse material and sent the minor sexually explicit pictures, according to the news release.

Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the Mount Pleasant Police Department arrested Kroll on Monday.

If convicted, Kroll could face up to 30 years in prison.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the man who died in a shooting...
Coroner IDs victim in Charleston Co. shooting
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
The Charleston Police Department confirmed Sgt. Michael Nick, who retired in March after 30...
Recently-retired Charleston officer identified as victim of Berkeley Co. crash
Daniel Adame-Guatemala is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission...
Man charged in 2022 killing of his stepfather in Beaufort County
Leroy Wilson III is charged with murder, attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a vehicle...
Deputies make arrest in deadly Williamsburg County shooting

Latest News

Summerville Police have blocked off a portion of Paradise Point where they are investigating a...
Police barricaded man takes his life after Summerville standoff
Summerville Police say the man at the center of a standoff took his own life hours after police...
RAW VIDEO: LIVE 5 ALERT DESK: Police say Summerville standoff ends in tragedy
The North Charleston Police Department says a man was arrested after breaking into a store on...
Report: Man facing charges in connection to burglary of a store
A man is facing charges after authorities say he punched a man and took a vehicle and wallet...
Report: Man leads police on chase after punching victim in face, stealing vehicle