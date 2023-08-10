SC Lottery
Police investigating report of possible barricaded person in Summerville

Summerville Police have responded to a neighborhood where a person has reportedly barricaded...
Summerville Police have responded to a neighborhood where a person has reportedly barricaded themselves in a home.(Live 5/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Police have responded to a neighborhood where a person has reportedly barricaded themselves in a home.

Police responded before 10 a.m. on Paradise Point off of Bacons Bridge Road.

Capt. Chris Hirsch said there is a heavy police presence in the area and police are asking people to avoid the area until further notice.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

