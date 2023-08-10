Report: Man facing charges in connection to burglary of a store

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a man was arrested after breaking into a store on Tuesday.

Joshua Alton Quick, 31, was charged with three counts of second-degree burglary and one count of possession of less than one gram.

Officers responded to Nike Factory Outlet in Tanger Outlets in reference to a commercial burglary alarm, an incident report states.

When officers arrived, they found that the front door’s glass had been broken out and one of the doors was partially opened, the incident report states.

It goes on to say that the officers went into the store and confirmed that the suspect had already left the scene.

Shortly after, the store manager arrived and showed the officers security footage of the incident, the report states.

The footage showed that a man with a blue bicycle and a dog went up to the store’s front door after 11 p.m., and then fired a slingshot into the door, causing it to shatter, the report states.

It goes on to say that the man then poked his head into the opening, appeared to listen to the store’s alarm and then left.

The man then returned to the business and entered it, 9 minutes later, while wearing a different top and clothing that covered his face, the report states.

The footage continued to show the man leaving the store with a bag of unknown items and then entering the store for a second time, the report states.

The man then left the store with more unknown items in a bag, the incident report states.

It goes on to say that officers then looked at still shots of the suspect to view identifying features, before leaving the store to patrol the area.

When an officer reached the intersection of Hotel Road and Tanger Outlet Boulevard, they saw a man who fit the description of the suspect viewed on the security footage, the incident report states.

The suspect started to flee the area and attempt to cross the sidewalk in the direction of a Zaxby’s, the report states.

When the officer put on the police lights to stop the suspect, dropped the blue bicycle and ran into the Zaxby’s parking lot, the report states.

It goes on to say that the officer got out of his police vehicle, chased the suspect and watched him run into the stairwell of Extended Stay.

After more officers arrived, witnesses told them that the suspect had gone onto the second floor of the hotel and went into an unknown room number, the report states.

As officers made contact with different hotel rooms, the door to a room opened and a man who matched the suspect’s description was seen, the report states.

The man was wearing different clothing, but still had the same identifying features that matched the suspect, the incident report states.

It goes on to say that when the officers attempted to detain him, the man resisted. After struggling shortly with the suspect, officers took him into custody.

At that time, a woman was standing in the doorway to prevent the officers from conducting a protective sweep in the room, the report states.

After she was detained and removed, officers conducted the sweep and found items with the Nike brand on them, the report states.

Also in the room, officers also found the dog that was seen on the security camera footage, the incident report states.

It goes on to say that the officer was then able to identify the man as the suspect that entered the store both times.

While Quick was being booked, it was discovered that he was concealing methamphetamine.

Quick was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center. A judge set his bond for $85,575.

