Report: Man leads police on chase after punching victim in face, stealing vehicle

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man is facing charges after authorities say he punched a man and took a vehicle and wallet before leading North Charleston police on a chase.

Brayan Trejo, 22, is charged with strong arm robbery, failure to stop for blue lights, resisting arrest and driving under a suspended, jail records show.

Officers responded to the Sunoco gas station on Ashley Phosphate Road just before 11 p.m. Wednesday for a reported robbery.

While speaking to the man, officers learned that the robbery had taken place across the street at a Marathon gas station, a police report states.

The man told officers he was approached by another man who punched him in the face and took his keys, the report states. The man also took his wallet.

The victim told officers he got into his vehicle and the man started to punch him in the face again, the report states.

The man then left and the victim sat in his vehicle for approximately 30 minutes before going across the street to call the police, according to the report. When he returned his vehicle was gone.

Around 11:18 p.m., officers noticed a vehicle and attempted to stop it.

The man led police on a chase through a neighborhood and an apartment complex where the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office laid out a tire deflator, the report states.

The chase continued into a mobile home park where Trejo got out of the vehicle and was taken into custody by a K-9 unit.

Trejo was being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center.

