SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Scientists discover new species of giant amphibian in Australia

Scientists discovered a new species of giant amphibian after a fossil was found in a retaining wall in Australia. (Credit: UNSW Sydney, CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Scientists have discovered a new species of giant amphibian after its fossil was found in Australia.

The 240 million-year-old fossil was inside quarry rocks that were intended for constructing a wall.

The new species has been named Arenaerpeton supinatus, which means supine sand creeper.

It is believed to have inhabited freshwater rivers during the Triassic period.

Scientists say the fossil shows nearly the entire skeleton and the outline of its skin.

It is rare for something this old to be this intact and with the soft tissue preserved.

The fossil is set to be displayed at the Australian Museum in Sydney later this year.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the man who died in a shooting...
Coroner IDs victim in Charleston Co. shooting
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
Daniel Adame-Guatemala is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission...
Man charged in 2022 killing of his stepfather in Beaufort County
The Charleston Police Department confirmed Sgt. Michael Nick, who retired in March after 30...
Recently-retired Charleston officer identified as victim of Berkeley Co. crash
Leroy Wilson III is charged with murder, attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a vehicle...
Deputies make arrest in deadly Williamsburg County shooting

Latest News

Volunteers pack 1,200 backpacks filled with school supplies for Trident United Way.
Volunteers pack 1,200 backpacks filled with school supplies
Tapestry, parent company of luxury handbag and accessories retailer Coach, is buying the owner...
Parent of Coach will buy Versace owner Capri in $8.5 billion deal
FILE - Valet Walt Nauta hands former President Donald Trump an umbrella before he speaks at...
Mar-a-Lago property manager and Trump’s aide are due back in court in the classified documents case
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a threat that was made through social...
Deputies: No credible threat against Waccamaw High School