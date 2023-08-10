SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

St. George man sentenced in murder of his own father

A judge has handed down a sentence for the man who was accused of killing his father.
A judge has handed down a sentence for the man who was accused of killing his father.(Dorchester County Jail)
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DORCHESTER, COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A judge has handed down a sentence for the man who was accused of killing his father.

A Dorchester County jury found Jason Bell, 51, guilty of murdering his father, James “Jim” Bell, Esquire on December 31, 2020, solicitor David Pascoe says.

Judge Heath Taylor sentenced Jason Bell to life in prison without the possibility of parole, Pascoe says.

Jason Bell waited until fireworks began before shooting James Bell, who was sleeping, twice in the head with a Colt .38 revolver, Pascoe says.

Pascoe says that James’ wife found him unresponsive the next morning.

At first, Jason Bell attempted to persuade law enforcement that James Bell had died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Pascoe says.

After it was discovered that a firearm that was underneath James Bell was fired twice, the St. George Police Department interviewed Jason Bell, Pascoe says.

Pascoe says Jason Bell admitted to loading the weapon and planning to shoot his father later that evening on December 31, Pascoe says.

“This was a case that rocked the small, but mighty, community of St. George,” Solicitor David Pascoe said. “It has been remarkable to see how the town rallied around this family in the face of this tragedy. We are grateful that the victim’s wife, who was also the defendant’s mother, was able to persevere and testify in this trial. Her strength is unparalleled.”

Bell was being held at the Dorchester County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the man who died in a shooting...
Coroner IDs victim in Charleston Co. shooting
Summerville Police have blocked off a portion of Paradise Point where they are investigating a...
Police: Barricaded man takes his life after Summerville standoff
The Charleston Police Department confirmed Sgt. Michael Nick, who retired in March after 30...
Recently-retired Charleston officer identified as victim of Berkeley Co. crash
Leroy Wilson III is charged with murder, attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a vehicle...
Deputies make arrest in deadly Williamsburg County shooting

Latest News

According to the district’s data, Hispanic students now account for 12% of the district’s total...
Around 1K more Hispanic students enroll in DD2 since 2018
Summerville Police have blocked off a portion of Paradise Point where they are investigating a...
Police: Barricaded man takes his life after Summerville standoff
The Isle of Palms Fire Department is investigating a structure fire on Hidden Green Lane, a...
IOP firefighters investigating structure fire on Hidden Green Ln.
A Live 5 Investigation reveals no state standardized licensing is required for teachers'...
SC law requires no license, training for special needs aides