SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Striking screenwriters will resume negotiations with studios on Friday

Picketers carry signs outsie of Netflix on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in New York. The Hollywood...
Picketers carry signs outsie of Netflix on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in New York. The Hollywood writers strike reached the 100-day mark today as the U.S. film and television industries remain paralyzed by dual actors and screenwriters strikes. (AP Photo/Jocelyn Noveck)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The guild that represents striking film and television screenwriters says negotiations with major studios and streaming services will resume Friday.

The Writers Guild of America sent a message to its members Thursday saying they expect the studios will respond to their proposals. The two sides met last week to discuss possibly restarting negotiations, but no negotiation dates were immediately set.

“Our committee returns to the bargaining table ready to make a fair deal, knowing the unified WGA membership stands behind us and buoyed by the ongoing support of our union allies,” The Writers Guild told its members.

The screenwriters have now been on strike for 101 days, surpassing a 2007-2008 work stoppage that ground many Hollywood productions to a halt. This time the writers have been joined on picket lines by Hollywood actors, who are also striking to seek better compensation and protections on the use of artificial intelligence in the industry. It is the first time since 1960 that the two unions have been on strike at the same time.

The strike has delayed numerous film and television productions, forced late-night talk shows into reruns and delayed the Emmy Awards, which will now air in January.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the man who died in a shooting...
Coroner IDs victim in Charleston Co. shooting
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
The Charleston Police Department confirmed Sgt. Michael Nick, who retired in March after 30...
Recently-retired Charleston officer identified as victim of Berkeley Co. crash
Daniel Adame-Guatemala is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission...
Man charged in 2022 killing of his stepfather in Beaufort County
Leroy Wilson III is charged with murder, attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a vehicle...
Deputies make arrest in deadly Williamsburg County shooting

Latest News

Instacart users can buy groceries online with SNAP benefits.
Instacart now accepting SNAP benefits for online grocery shopping in all 50 states
FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," Friday, May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Taylor Swift announces ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ at Eras Tour show in Los Angeles
Gov. Henry McMaster will hold a ceremonial signing Thursday of the South Carolina First Steps...
WATCH LIVE: SC governor signs First Steps bill at State House
Police officers set off a smoke bomb in order to disperse a crowd, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in New...
Streamer Kai Cenat says he is ‘beyond disappointed’ in mayhem at NYC event
The North Charleston Police Department says a man was arrested after breaking into a store on...
Report: Man facing charges in connection to burglary of a store